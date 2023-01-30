Armed police descended on a Yorkshire street in darkness following a shooting.

Armed officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Lister Lane in Halifax shortly after 9pm last night (Jan 29). No one was injured in the incident, but a window was damaged. Police said it had damage “consistent with use of a firearm”.

A police cordon remains in place today and detectives are now appealing for dashcam footage or information from anyone who can help.

A statement from the force said: “Enquires are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident and a police cordon remains in place at this time whilst investigative work is carried out. Detectives are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dash came footage from Lister Lane or the surrounding area to come forward.”

Armed police were called to the scene of a shooting in Halifax