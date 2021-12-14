Lit fireworks and 'missiles' thrown at fire crews 'ambushed' by groups of youngsters in Yorkshire

The incidents were just some of the attacks on emergency services in early November, linked to Guy Fawkes night.

Details of how the fire service dealt with the period will be discussed by members of the West Yorkshire Fire Authority at a meeting on December 10.

In Bradford there were seven attacks over the four day period – five on fire crews and two on “fire cars” – smaller vehicles sent out to the scene of reported blazes ahead of a full fire crew.

Fire crews were attacked over the Bonfire Night period, a report said

These seven were out of a total of 10 across West Yorkshire.

Despite the incidents, the number of attacks had fallen compared last year.

The period around November 5 has become the busiest period of the year for the fire service, with numerous call outs to arsons and unattended bonfires.

This year between November 4 and 7 the service received 1,413 calls, and sent crews out to 411 incidents.

Extra staff were brought in, there were numerous campaigns to educate people on the dangers of fireworks and bonfires.

However, despite this work, the night was still blighted by a number of attacks that involved stones and lit fireworks being thrown at fire crews.

The report says: “At one incident in Bradford, children waited in ambush for blue light services, then attacked them when they arrived by throwing projectiles at vehicles.”

Separate from the attacks on firefighters, a police officer was also injured, with the report saying: “On November 5 a police officer was struck with a stone whilst driving a police vehicle in Bradford. The stone passed through the glass window striking the officer in the head. Injuries included concussion and minor cuts and abrasions, luckily, the officer is recovering well.”

Other incidents included

– a “missile” being thrown at a fire engine responding to a bin fire on Rochester Street on November 4

– a lit firework being thrown at fire crews who were called to a bonfire off White Abbey Road on November 5

– crews pelted with missiles on Aireville Road on November 5

– two incidents on Dirkhill Street on November 5, both of which involved crews being attacked with fireworks

– fire fighters and police attacked with fireworks on Winstone Terrace on November 5

– a fire car attacked on Leeds Old Road on November 5