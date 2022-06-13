Little Smeaton: Police search house in tiny North Yorkshire village in connection with Leeds firearms incident

The village, with a population of less than 300 people, is the subject of a West Yorkshire Police operation in connection with a firearms incident in Leeds.

North Yorkshire Police said: "You might have seen a large police presence in the village of Little Smeaton in the Selby district early this morning. We were providing assistance to officers from West Yorkshire Police who were conducting enquiries at a property in connection with this incident."

Little Smeaton is a small village

West Yorkshire Police's full statement read: "A man has been arrested this morning in connection with an incident where a shotgun was fired at an address in Leeds yesterday.

"The 34-year-old man was arrested shortly before 7am today in a firearms operation by West Yorkshire officers at an address in Little Smeaton, in North Yorkshire.

"He was arrested in connection with an incident at an address in Elmet Way, Swarcliffe, at about 3.25pm yesterday, where a firearm was discharged causing damage to the windows of two houses. He remains in custody.

"A woman was also arrested from the address in Little Smeaton on suspicion of assisting an offender.

"The incident remains under investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team and a number of addresses in Leeds have been secured as scenes to undergo searches.