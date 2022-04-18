Little Yorkshire Coffee Company stand at Dalby Forest broken into by thieves who stole coffee machine and stock

The Little Yorkshire Coffee Company confirmed that their pop-up cafe and ice cream stand at Adderstone Field had been broken into overnight on Easter Saturday - with all equipment and stock including the coffee machine stolen.

The York-based business, which also has premises in Bedale, is now unable to open for the remainder of the Bank Holiday weekend and until further notice.

The crime happened on Forestry England land and North Yorkshire Police are investigating.

Dalby Forest

A statement on Facebook read: "Happy Easter. Unfortunately we cannot open our coffee and ice cream unit at Adderstone Field in Dalby Forset today. The container was broken into last night and all equipment and stock stolen. Police are investigating. If anyone has any info please call 101. We hope whoever has the coffee machine can make a decent flat white just like our staff can, who unfortunately cannot work this week or to serve our customers that enjoy Adderstone Field! Back soon, watch this space."

Forestry England's Dalby Forest team added: "Unfortunately, the pop-up cafe at Adderstone Field was broken into on Saturday April 16. If you were in the area or saw anything suspicious overnight please get in touch with us at [email protected]