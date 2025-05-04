Liversedge: Family's desperate appeal as teenage boy injured in alleged 'hit and run'

The family of a teenage cyclist left with "horrific" injuries is desperately appealing for witnesses to an alleged 'hit-and-run' as he awaits major surgery in hospital.

Police have confirmed the 16-year-old Yorkshire boy, riding an electric assisted bike, was only minutes away from home when he was involved in a crash with at least one vehicle that left the scene.

He has been left with serious leg and head injuries, friends of the family say, and has already undergone emergency surgery as surgeons battle to stave off permanent damage.

The crash happened at Peep Green Road in Liversedge between 9.05 and at 9.13pm on Friday May 2nd. Doctors told his devastated family he narrowly escaped foot amputation.

Police are appealing for information.

Family friends say the teenager, who is a keen sportsman, was only weeks away from his GCSEs and was looking forward to starting an apprenticeship in welding and fabrication.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is being urged to call police.

Officers have confirmed they are looking to trace a driver who failed to stop at a road traffic collision in Liversedge that left a 16-year-old boy with potentially life changing injuries.

"He had been riding home on an electrically assisted pedal cycle when he was involved in a collision with at least one vehicle that left the scene," a spokesman said.

"He was found by passers-by and taken to hospital by ambulance.

"One of the vehicles involved is believed to be a white Volkswagen Touareg or Tiguan that is likely to have damage to a wing mirror," they added.

"Roads Policing Unit officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident and are urgently appealing for information to help them locate the vehicle involved."