A woman was sexually assaulted by a man who followed her down a canal path when she was returning home from a night out in Leeds city centre, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened between 1.29am and 1.45am this morning (December 18).

The victim, a woman in her 20s, became aware of the man following her as she walked from Call Lane over Bridge End and down Meadow Lane.

He approached her at a bus stop next to Asda House in Great Wilson Street and sexually assaulted her. She bravely managed to fend him off and he ran away.

Police set up a cordon in the area to investigate the incident and carry out searches.

The attacker was described as being of Asian appearance, aged in his thirties, slim build, possibly with long hair, although he was wearing a dark-coloured coat or hoodie with the hood up.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle: “This is clearly a very disturbing sexual attack by a stranger on a lone woman walking home from a night out in the city centre and we are carrying out urgent and extensive enquiries to identify the man responsible.

A police cordon is in place at the bus stop on Great Wilson Street following the serious sexual assault | National World

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or saw the man following the victim at any point along the route she took from Call Lane to Great Wilson Street.

“As part of our enquiries, we are conducting a detailed trawl of surrounding CCTV and would like to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time and may have dashcam footage that could assist us.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, particularly at a time of year when people are going out to Christmas parties and other events, and we are liaising closely with our neighbourhood policing colleagues who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure people.

“The safety of women and girls remains a top priority for the police and our partner agencies, and we will be doing everything we can to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion and to ensure that women and girls are safe and feel safe.”