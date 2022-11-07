Professor Hassan Ugail said he had no idea he was working on the case of the famous aristocratic fugitive when he was asked to compare eight images sent to him by Neil Berriman, the son of Lord Lucan's murdered nanny Sandra Rivett.

The Professor of Visual Computing at the University of Bradford said he did not know which of the photos were already verified pictures of the missing murder suspect, who will be 87 if alive, and an elderly man said to be living in the Brisbane area. But he said his powerful facial recognition algorithm, developed over the last 20 years, left very little doubt they are all pictures of the same person.

"I compiled the results and then I sent it to him (Mr Berriman) without even knowing anything about this entire case," Prof Ugail said. "And then, afterwards, he actually rang me and said, 'Do I actually realise who this is?'. I said, 'Not really,' as I am not particularly familiar with Lord Lucan's photos. Now I am, but I wasn't before and I wasn't particularly familiar with the story either.

John Bingham, 7th Earl of Lucan (Lord Lucan) disappeared in 1974

"So the results were actually startling in the sense that they all are kind of saying this is the same individual. Having a result like this actually calls, probably, for an investigation."

Prof Ugail said his algorithm compares 4,000 different points on faces, including the size of features down to individual pixels and skin tones, to make comparisons in images which far outperform the human eye. The programme has used artificial intelligence to learn over more than a decade from countless faces.

Prof Ugail has used it to help in a range of high-profile cases, including identifying Russian suspects in the Salisbury Novichok attacks, the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and an investigation into a Nazi war criminal living in the UK.

He said: "I do work on these kind of high-profile cases and it actually helps us because it validates the research. And I have to say that in all the cases that I have worked with, the high-profile cases, nobody has come and questioned it, said, 'It's not me'. I'm fairly confident about my algorithm in that sense. It's fairly foolproof technology."

Prof Ugail said Mr Berriman contacted him out of the blue, saying he was "investigating a matter which is very close to his heart".

He said: "I hope that he's got some closure based on this. I don't exactly know how this is going to go forward."

Mr Berriman told The Mirror: "I've spent nine years trying to prove this man is Lucan. Now, with this new scientific information, the police must act. This isn't emotion. It's fact."

November 7 was the 48th anniversary of the day in 1974 when Ms Rivett was killed, with Lord Lucan - the main suspect in the murder - vanishing shortly after.

