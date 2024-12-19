Lorry driver arrested after being spotted swerving across the road in Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police sent officers to the scene immediately after receiving reports of the lorry being driven erratically on the A169 near Malton, just before 10.30pm on Tuesday (Dec 17).
The driver of the HGV, a 40-year-old man, failed to provide a specimen at the roadside and was arrested.
When he was in custody, he took a breath test where he was found to be three times over the legal drink drive limit.
Sergeant James Jarman, of Ryedale Police, said: “Drive drinking risks the lives of all road users – but to be driving an HGV whilst three times over the limit is incomprehensible. I would like to thank the member of public for calling the police.
“Our officers’ quick attendance meant the vehicle could be stopped before someone was injured or even killed.”
North Yorkshire Police said it has made 70 arrests since December 1 as part of a traditional festive period crackdown on drink driving.
Chief Inspector Tom Ibbetson added: “We hold a zero-tolerance approach to driving under the influence of drink or drugs all year round, but our December campaign sees us conducting extensive patrols targeting drivers travelling in and out of our towns, cities and more rural locations of a night-time.”