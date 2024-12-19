Lorry driver arrested after being spotted swerving across the road in Yorkshire

A lorry driver has been arrested after being spotted swerving across the road by a vigilant member of the public in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police sent officers to the scene immediately after receiving reports of the lorry being driven erratically on the A169 near Malton, just before 10.30pm on Tuesday (Dec 17).

The driver of the HGV, a 40-year-old man, failed to provide a specimen at the roadside and was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was in custody, he took a breath test where he was found to be three times over the legal drink drive limit.

Sergeant James Jarman, of Ryedale Police, said: “Drive drinking risks the lives of all road users – but to be driving an HGV whilst three times over the limit is incomprehensible. I would like to thank the member of public for calling the police.

A lorry driver has been arrested after a vigilant member of the public reported a vehicle swerving over the road | NYP

“Our officers’ quick attendance meant the vehicle could be stopped before someone was injured or even killed.”

North Yorkshire Police said it has made 70 arrests since December 1 as part of a traditional festive period crackdown on drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad