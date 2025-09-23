A man has been charged following the death of a woman in a crash in Yorkshire at the weekend.

Louise Hargill, 46, died after she was hit by a car in Clifton Avenue in Horbury on Saturday (Sep 20).

Karl Cockerill, 42, of Upper Lane in Netherton, has been charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire Police said Cockerill, who identifies as white British, was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today (Sep 23).

Louise suffered serious injuries after being hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa, police had previously said.