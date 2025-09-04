BMX bikes, scooters and a large quantity of climbing shoes have been stolen from a skate park and climbing centre in Leeds, police said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds District Investigation Team is investigating two commercial burglaries at LS-TEN indoor skatepark and City Bloc climbing centre on Kitson Road, Hunslet, during the early hours of Wednesday, August 20.

Items stolen during these burglaries include BMX bikes, scooters, a large quantity of climbing shoes and various household appliances, West Yorkshire Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From enquiries, it is believed that three or four suspects have forced entry to the two premises and left in a van, possibly a Citroen 54 plate.

LS-TEN and City Bloc: BMX bikes and scooters stolen from skate park and climbing centre as police launch investigation

The group were wearing face coverings but there are CCTV images of one male without his face covered, police said.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises this man.

The Leeds District Investigation Team would also like to speak to anyone who has been offered BMX bikes, scooters or climbing equipment for sale in suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad