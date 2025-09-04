LS-TEN and City Bloc: BMX bikes and scooters stolen from skate park and climbing centre as police launch investigation
Leeds District Investigation Team is investigating two commercial burglaries at LS-TEN indoor skatepark and City Bloc climbing centre on Kitson Road, Hunslet, during the early hours of Wednesday, August 20.
Items stolen during these burglaries include BMX bikes, scooters, a large quantity of climbing shoes and various household appliances, West Yorkshire Police said.
From enquiries, it is believed that three or four suspects have forced entry to the two premises and left in a van, possibly a Citroen 54 plate.
The group were wearing face coverings but there are CCTV images of one male without his face covered, police said.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises this man.
The Leeds District Investigation Team would also like to speak to anyone who has been offered BMX bikes, scooters or climbing equipment for sale in suspicious circumstances.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation into these burglaries is asked to contact Leeds District Investigation Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250477009.