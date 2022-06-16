Luke Earnshaw: Body found in search for missing 31-year-old Harrogate man

Mr Earnshaw, 31, was last seen on Saturday June 11 near his home in Minskip.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed a body was found on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: "A body has sadly been found today that is believed to be Luke Earnshaw, the missing 31-year-old man from Minskip, near Harrogate.

"Thank you to everybody who shared the appeal to find him and to all those who rang in with possible sightings and information.

"We would ask that you please respect the privacy of his family at this difficult time.

"He has not yet been formally identified but Luke's family have been informed."

Family and friends of Mr Earnshaw have paid tribute to him on social media after the announcement was made.

A family member wrote: "Our family would like to thank each and everyone of you for your support, kind words, messages and sharing our posts.

"It's been heartwarming having so many people care.