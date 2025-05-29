A man has been charged over the death of a 25-year-old in Yorkshire nearly two years ago.

Police investigating the death of 25-year-old Luke Thompson in Pontefract have charged a man with manslaughter.

West Yorkshire Police said Dylan Maxwell, 27, of Wood View Avenue, Castleford, is to appear before magistrates in Leeds on July 22.

The charge relates to the death of Luke Thompson, 25, who died in hospital after he was seriously injured in an incident in Front Street.