A height barrier at a popular Yorkshire garden centre was left damaged when a minibus crashed into it and the driver fled the scene.

The bizarre incident involving a foreign-registered vehicle happened at Lumby Garden Centre in South Milford, near Selby.

The white, left-hand drive Ford Transit minibus damaged the exit barrier as it left the family-run plant nursery and coffee shop on May 19 at 11.40am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were several people inside the vehicle, registration plate PB CK 827, who are thought to have been tourists, and it is likely to have front end roof damage.

The minibus and driver

North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing to the driver to come forward along with anyone with any other information that could help, such as hoteliers or accommodation providers that may recognise the vehicle and can help officers trace the driver, the vehicle or the occupants.