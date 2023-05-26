The bizarre incident involving a foreign-registered vehicle happened at Lumby Garden Centre in South Milford, near Selby.
The white, left-hand drive Ford Transit minibus damaged the exit barrier as it left the family-run plant nursery and coffee shop on May 19 at 11.40am.
There were several people inside the vehicle, registration plate PB CK 827, who are thought to have been tourists, and it is likely to have front end roof damage.
North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing to the driver to come forward along with anyone with any other information that could help, such as hoteliers or accommodation providers that may recognise the vehicle and can help officers trace the driver, the vehicle or the occupants.
"If you can help, please email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230090653.”