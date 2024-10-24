Luqman Ishfaq: Two arrested in murder investigation as police launch appeal

Detectives investigating the murder of Luqman Ishfaq in Bradford have arrested two men.

Two men aged 26 and 28 years old have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They both remain in police custody at this time.

A number of scenes remain on Thursday October 24 including Barlow Street and Barkerend Road whilst forensic examination is carried out.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in any of these areas on Monday evening is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240574802