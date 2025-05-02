Police are appealing for witnesses after a 71-year-old woman died in a crash on the M1 near Barnsley.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 9:23am on Thursday (May 1), police were called to a serious crash between junction 36 and 37 on the M1 southbound, near Barnsley.

It is understood that a grey Volvo XC40 hit the central barrier of the motorway and left the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended, and despite their best efforts, a 71-year-old woman died at the scene.

A 71-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is close in both directions following a serious crash | Motorway Cameras

Police have stated the family of the man and the woman has been informed and is being supported.

The M1 was closed in both directions between junction 36 and 37 for most of the day, but has since reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police investigating the circumstances of the crash are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “If you witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage, or any other information that could help with enquiries, please get in touch.

“You can share information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 234 of 1 May 2025.

“You can share footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/en-GB/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-fatal-collision-on-the-m1