M1: Police launch appeal after van flees lorry crash near Barnsley

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a van left the scene of a crash with a lorry on the M1 near Barnsley.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 6:20pm on Wednesday (May 27), police responded to reports a white van was involved in a crash with a white Iveco S-Way 460 lorry close to Junction 36 on the M1.

The white van reportedly left the scene in the direction of Birdwell in Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the lorry was not injured but substantial damage was caused to the lorry.

The empty carriageway of the M1 between junctions 37 and 36, near Barnsley, on Thursday. Photo: National World | National World

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Since the incident, enquiries including CCTV trawls have been ongoing and officers would now like to speak to anyone who saw what happened and are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage of the incident.