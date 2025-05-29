M1: Police launch appeal after van flees lorry crash near Barnsley
At 6:20pm on Wednesday (May 27), police responded to reports a white van was involved in a crash with a white Iveco S-Way 460 lorry close to Junction 36 on the M1.
The white van reportedly left the scene in the direction of Birdwell in Barnsley.
The driver of the lorry was not injured but substantial damage was caused to the lorry.
Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Since the incident, enquiries including CCTV trawls have been ongoing and officers would now like to speak to anyone who saw what happened and are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage of the incident.
“If you have any information which could help our investigation, please report to us online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101 and quote incident number 760 of 15 January 2025.”