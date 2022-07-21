The woman died after her VW Camper Van collided with a white HGV with a blue trailer on the sliproad at Junction 47 near Garforth at about 3.20pm.

Ambulances rushed to the aftermath of the collision on the northbound carriageway at the exit slip road but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 54-year-old male driver of the HGV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the smash.

Another passenger in the camper van suffered serious leg injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The collision caused hours of traffic chaos on the M1 yesterday, with police closing the road between J46 and J47.

It was still closed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Drivers in the traffic were turned around by police officers and escorted the wrong way down the carriageway to exit the motorway safely.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the smash.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is asking for anyone who saw the collision, or the movements of either vehicle prior to it, to come forward.