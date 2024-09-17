M18 crash: Police appeal after 18-year-old dies in crash as 19-year-old fights for life
Officers were called on Saturday September 7 at around 2.30am to reports of a crash between junctions one and two on the M18.
It is reported that a black Audi was involved in a collision and was found to have left the carriageway into a wooded area. An 18-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His family continue to be supported by specialist officers, police said.
A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in a critical condition.
Police investigating the crash would now like to speak to anyone who may have seen the black Audi travelling northbound on the M18 prior to the collision.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a HGV who was travelling in the area at around the same time, and the driver of a dark coloured saloon.
“Anyone with any information or dash cam footage that could help the investigation is asked to call 101. Please quote incident number 128 of 7 September when you get in touch.”