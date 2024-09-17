An 18-year-old died in an early hours crash on the M18 which also left a 19-year-old in critical condition in hospital, police said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called on Saturday September 7 at around 2.30am to reports of a crash between junctions one and two on the M18.

It is reported that a black Audi was involved in a collision and was found to have left the carriageway into a wooded area. An 18-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers, police said.

NW

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

Police investigating the crash would now like to speak to anyone who may have seen the black Audi travelling northbound on the M18 prior to the collision.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a HGV who was travelling in the area at around the same time, and the driver of a dark coloured saloon.