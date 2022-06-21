The boy was arrested after a stolen Ford Transit collided with a taxi on the M606 in Bradford just before 11pm on June 13.

Taxi driver Sohail Ali, 28, from Bradford, and his passenger, hotel chef Simon McHugh, 49, of Huddersfield, both died at the scene.

Eighteen-year-old Kyden Leadbeater, from Bradford, who was in the van, died later and another 17-year-old boy from the Transit has now left hospital.

Simon McHugh was a passenger in the taxi

The driver remains under arrest in hospital and will be interviewed by police when fit.

West Yorkshire Police have now released further information about the van's movements prior to the crash in a new appeal for witnesses.

The full statement read: "Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a Ford Transit van driving on Bradford Road in the vicinity of Moorlands Road, Birkenshaw shortly before it was involved in a collision with a taxi at 10.45pm on June 13.

Sohail Ali was driving the taxi

"Kyden Leadbeater, 18 from Bradford who was a passenger in the Ford Transit Van died in hospital.

"The other passenger in the van, a 17-year-old male, has been discharged from hospital and was arrested and interviewed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"The 15-year-old male driver of the Ford Transit Van remains in hospital under arrest on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving."

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said:“This is a very tragic incident where three people have lost their lives, our thoughts are with their families at this time.

“Our investigation into the road traffic collision is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw the Ford Transit Vvan prior to the collision to come forward.

“We are keen to get any dashcam footage or any social media footage of the driving prior to the collision or the collision itself.

“Footage given to the investigation will be treated in strict confidence.

“The 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains in hospital and we will look to interview him when he is fit and able.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police via 101 or the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220319922