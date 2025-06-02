A biker who was seriously injured in a crash on a Yorkshire motorway has now died, police have confirmed.

The 51-year-old man was fighting for his life after being involved in a crash which involved eight different vehicles on the M62.

West Yorkshire Police said his family are being offered specialist support.

A 53-year-old man who was arrested last Friday on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving is currently on bail.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway, just before the Junction 23 exit slip road at around 5.40pm on May 29.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The collision is being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team and detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it to come forward.

M62

“Given this collision happened on the motorway network, there is potential for witnesses to not be local to the West Yorkshire area and members of the public can assist by sharing this appeal on social media.

“Police are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision and are asking motorists to check their dash cams to see if they have captured any footage prior to, during or after the incident.”