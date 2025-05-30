M62 crash: Motorcyclist fighting for life after eight-vehicle crash near Junction 23

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a serious eight-vehicle crash on the M62 near Junction 23.

At around 5:41pm on Thursday (May 29), police responded to reports of a crash on the M62 near Junction 23.

The incident involved eight vehicles on the eastbound carriageway just before the Junction 23 exit slip road.

A motorbike rider was seriously injured in the crash and taken to hospital with what have been described as “life-threatening injuries”.

The rider, a 51-year-old man, is reported to still be in a critical condition on Friday (May 30).

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the collision, which led to the carriageway being closed until around 1am today, are continuing and officers at the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it, or anyone who may have footage to assist this investigation.

“The Unit can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.