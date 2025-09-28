M62 fatal: Man, 56, dead after motorcycle crash on major motorway in Yorkshire
At around 2:40pm on Friday (Sept 26), police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the M62 in Yorkshire.
The incident occurred on the motorway at the junction with M18.
The rider of an orange and white KTM motorcycle had crashed into the central reservation barrier.
Emergency services attended, however the motorcycle rider, a 56-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have said his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist trained officers at this time.
Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries to please contact our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 284 of 26 September 2025.”