M62 fatal: Man, 56, dead after motorcycle crash on major motorway in Yorkshire

Rachael Grealish
Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th Sep 2025, 07:49 BST
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man died following a crash on the M62.

At around 2:40pm on Friday (Sept 26), police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the M62 in Yorkshire.

The incident occurred on the motorway at the junction with M18.

M62 at the M18 Junctionplaceholder image
M62 at the M18 Junction | Google

The rider of an orange and white KTM motorcycle had crashed into the central reservation barrier.

Emergency services attended, however the motorcycle rider, a 56-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist trained officers at this time.

Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries to please contact our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 284 of 26 September 2025.”

