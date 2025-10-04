M62 fatal: Man in his 30s dies in barrier crash after failing to stop for police
At around 12:52am a car failed to stop on the M62 and crashed into the barrier.
Police had signalled for the black Mercedes C220 to stop, and it failed to do so.
A short time later the car crashed into the barriers when the driver attempted to take the exit slip road at junction 29.
The sole occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.
Police have said his next of kin have been informed and will be offered specialist family liaison support.
The road was closed between junctions 28 and 29 on the M62, eastbound.
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, they are urged to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101, quoting log 52 of 4 October.
“It is anticipated that this section of the M62 eastbound will be closed for some time yet and motorists are advised to follow diversions and seek alternate routes at this time.
“A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Officer for Police Conduct who have declared this as an independent investigation.”