Leslie Lewis, 72, from Doncaster, died after his Vauxhall Corsa crashed with another car on the motorway near Scammonden Bridge early on Saturday, March 23.

It happened at about 2.06am, when the car collided with another car while it was travelling west on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62.

Mr Lewis sustained fatal injuries.

The male driver of the other car involved remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

West Yorkshire Police said Mr Lewis drove his car from Doncaster to the Hull area on the Friday evening before then travelling from Hull to Manchester.

He then came back to West Yorkshire on the M62, stopping at Hartshead Moor services. Mr Lewis then resumed his journey but exited from the services onto the wrong side of the carriageway.

Sergeant Steve Suggitt of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET), said: “ A great deal of work remains ongoing to investigate the circumstances of this collision which tragically resulted in Leslie’s death and in another driver receiving serious injuries.“I am seeking assistance from any member of the public who may know Leslie and had contact with him on Friday 22nd March, whether in person or by telephone, as it is important we build up a full picture of the circumstances of the incident."