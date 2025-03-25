Police have launched an appeal after a crash on the M62, near Huddersfield that left a Range Rover passenger with serious injuries.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 12:15 on Monday (Mar 24), police responded to reports of a crash on the M62.

The incident occurred on the westbound carriage way near to Junction 24, Ainley Top, Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash on the M62, near Huddersfield that left a Range Rover passenger with serious injuries. | National Highways

Police have said a black Range Rover Evoque was stationary on the hard shoulder when a black Audi A3 collided with the Range Rover.

Three people were taken to hospital and a passenger in the Range Rover suffered serious injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage of the collision or anyone who witnesses the movements of the Audi prior to the collision.