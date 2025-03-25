M62: Police launch appeal after serious crash involving Audi and Range Rover on motorway near Huddersfield

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 25th Mar 2025, 18:04 BST
Police have launched an appeal after a crash on the M62, near Huddersfield that left a Range Rover passenger with serious injuries.

Shortly after 12:15 on Monday (Mar 24), police responded to reports of a crash on the M62.

The incident occurred on the westbound carriage way near to Junction 24, Ainley Top, Huddersfield.

The crash on the M62, near Huddersfield that left a Range Rover passenger with serious injuries.placeholder image
The crash on the M62, near Huddersfield that left a Range Rover passenger with serious injuries. | National Highways

Police have said a black Range Rover Evoque was stationary on the hard shoulder when a black Audi A3 collided with the Range Rover.

Three people were taken to hospital and a passenger in the Range Rover suffered serious injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage of the collision or anyone who witnesses the movements of the Audi prior to the collision.

“Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police online www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1325016278.”

