The driver was arrested for drink-driving after police found the vehicle in a car park in North Yorkshire.

The incident was shared by North Yorkshire Police as part of a 12-hour "tweetathon" documenting its call-outs during "Mad Friday", the last Friday before Christmas.

Police said the incident in Northallerton involving the naked man happened at about 12.35am on Saturday morning.

A naked man was found beside a crashed car which had ended up on top of a bollard on 'Mad Friday'.

The driver of the grey Peugeot 107 was found to be two-and-a-half times over the drink-drive limit after a breath test, according to the North Yorkshire force.

The 29-year-old man, from the Guisborough area, remained in custody, police added.

Other featured reports included a man claiming a takeaway closed before he had received the kebab he had ordered.