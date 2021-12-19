Mad Friday: Naked man found next to car which had crashed into a bollard during in North Yorkshire

A naked man was found beside a crashed car which had ended up on top of a bollard on 'Mad Friday'.

By Grace Hammond
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 6:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th December 2021, 6:46 pm

The driver was arrested for drink-driving after police found the vehicle in a car park in North Yorkshire.

The incident was shared by North Yorkshire Police as part of a 12-hour "tweetathon" documenting its call-outs during "Mad Friday", the last Friday before Christmas.

Police said the incident in Northallerton involving the naked man happened at about 12.35am on Saturday morning.

The driver of the grey Peugeot 107 was found to be two-and-a-half times over the drink-drive limit after a breath test, according to the North Yorkshire force.

The 29-year-old man, from the Guisborough area, remained in custody, police added.

Other featured reports included a man claiming a takeaway closed before he had received the kebab he had ordered.

Elsewhere during the shift, the force also had a report of a couple having sex by garages behind a hotel in Scarborough.