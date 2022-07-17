Major search continues to find missing man last seen in Ardsley Reservoir

Police were called at 5.30pm on Saturday, July 16 to Ardsley Reservoir in East Ardsley, a village between Leeds and Wakefield.

Officers were concerned for the man's safety.

West Yorkshire Police issued an update today (Sunday 17).

Emergency services are continuing to search Ardsley Reservoir West Yorkshire after a man was seen in the water.

Detective Inspector Dan Bates of Leeds CID said: “We are continuing the search this morning in relation to a man that was seen to enter the water yesterday.

“His family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“A number of emergency services are at the scene today carrying out enquiries, we would urge people to stay away from the area whilst this is carried out.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was at the reservoir yesterday from around 5pm onwards to come forward and help our investigation.

“As the weather is set to get hotter this week this incident serves as a reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.”