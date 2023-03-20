News you can trust since 1754
Major search operations underway as three young girls reported missing from Hull

Officers in Humberside have launched search operations to find three young girls from Hull who have gone missing over the weekend.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:48 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:07 GMT

Georgia, 11, is the youngest girl of the three.

She was reported missing on Sunday evening.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Georgia is asked to call 101 quoting log 590 of 19/03/2023.

Officers in Humberside have launched search operations to find three young girls from Hull who have gone missing over the weekend. l-r Georgia, Ellie, Sky
Sky, 15, was last seen at around 1pm on Sunday March 19 in the West Hull area.

Sky is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with fur round the neck, arms and hood, and a pair of black leggings.

Sky, or anyone who thinks they can help us get her safely home, is asked to call 101 quoting log number 590 of 19/03/2023.

Ellie, 16, was last seen in the Hall Road area of Hull at around 4.30pm on March 18.

Ellie is described as 5ft 3in, shoulder length blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki green jacket, black leggings and black, brown and gold boots.

If you’ve seen her please call 101 quoting log 233 19/03/2023, police said.

It is not yet known if the cases are linked.

Anyone with information should contact police on the numbers above with the relevant log numbers.