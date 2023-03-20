Major search operations underway as three young girls reported missing from Hull

Officers in Humberside have launched search operations to find three young girls from Hull who have gone missing over the weekend.

Georgia, 11, is the youngest girl of the three.

She was reported missing on Sunday evening.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Georgia is asked to call 101 quoting log 590 of 19/03/2023.

Officers in Humberside have launched search operations to find three young girls from Hull who have gone missing over the weekend. l-r Georgia, Ellie, Sky

Sky, 15, was last seen at around 1pm on Sunday March 19 in the West Hull area.

Sky is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with fur round the neck, arms and hood, and a pair of black leggings.

Sky, or anyone who thinks they can help us get her safely home, is asked to call 101 quoting log number 590 of 19/03/2023.

Ellie, 16, was last seen in the Hall Road area of Hull at around 4.30pm on March 18.

Ellie is described as 5ft 3in, shoulder length blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki green jacket, black leggings and black, brown and gold boots.

If you’ve seen her please call 101 quoting log 233 19/03/2023, police said.

It is not yet known if the cases are linked.