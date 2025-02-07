Major train line blocked after car crashed on to tracks as man arrested for drink-driving

A major railway line is closed after a car driven by a suspected drunk-driver crashed on to train tracks.

Images from the scene show the vehicle came to a rest upside down and surrounded by debris on tracks in Salford, Greater Manchester, causing major disruption to train services between Manchester and Liverpool on Friday morning.

Greater Manchester Police said the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened on Regent Road Roundabout.

Emergency workers view a car that crashed onto tracks in Salford, Greater Manchester, causing major disruption to train services between Manchester and Liverpool on Friday morning

Train services operated by Northern, TransPennine Express and Transport for Wales are affected.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “In the early hours of this morning, a car crashed on to the railway near Regents Road Roundabout in Salford causing significant damage to the railway and overhead electric cables that provide power to trains.

“As a result of this incident, no trains are able to run on the Chat Moss line between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly, impacting Transport for Wales, TransPennine Express and Northern train services.

“Our engineers are on site working with the British Transport Police to remove the vehicle from the tracks and are assessing the situation in order to repair the damaged cables as quickly as possible, however the line is expected to be closed for the majority of the day.