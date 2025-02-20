Pensioner, 92, to go on trial next year accused of abuse at Yorkshire children’s home

A 92-year-old man is due to go on trial next year accused of sexual abuse at a children’s home more than 30 years ago.

Malcolm Phillips and his co-defendant Linda Brunning, 65, were charged following an investigation launched in 2018 into the Skircoat Lodge Children’s Home, in Halifax, West Yorkshire, between 1970 and 1995.

On Wednesday Phillips appeared by videolink for a hearing at Bradford Crown Court, where Judge Jonathan Rose, the Recorder of Bradford, set a date of January 5 for the trial, which is expected to last six weeks.

West Yorkshire Police have said that Phillips, of New Imperial Crescent, Tyseley, Birmingham, was charged with 32 offences, relating to seven alleged victims, both male and female, between 1976 and 1994.

These charges include rape, indecent assault, gross indecency and other sexual offences including two counts of aiding and abetting an unknown male to commit indecent assault.

Brunning, of St Peter’s Avenue, Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax, is charged with 15 offences, relating to three victims, both male and female, between 1980 and 1994.

These include indecent assault, and other offences in which she is accused of aiding and abetting sexual offending.

Phillips sat with his solicitor on the videolink for the hearing, while Brunning appeared in court in person.

The defendants will be asked to officially enter pleas to the charges at a later hearing, the court heard.