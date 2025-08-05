Malton business owner rescues seriously injured elderly couple with telehandler after tree crushes car
At around 4:50pm on Monday (Aug 4), a man and woman in their 80s were travelling along Greets House Road near Welburn, Malton, towards the A64, in their grey Volvo.
Just prior to the junction a large branch from a tree fell onto the car, trapping the elderly couple inside.
A local business owner was able to use a telehandler to partially lift the tree which allowed the fire service to free the couple.
Both the man and woman were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, where they still remained on Tuesday (Aug 5).
The road was closed to allow police to investigate and for the road to be cleared.
The road reopened at 11:45pm on Monday.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken to the police is asked to email [email protected]
“Please quote reference 12250145287 when passing on information.”