Malton fatal: Police launch appeal after man, 75, dies in Yorkshire motorcycle crash

Police have launched an appeal for information after a 75-year-old motorcycle rider died following a crash in Malton.

At around 3:40pm on Wednesday (Apr 30), North Yorkshire Police received reports of a crash near Malton.

The incident occurred on a minor road between Coulton and Yearsley, involving a red Triumph motorcycle.

Prior to the crash the red Triumph was heading towards Hovingham, in company with a blue Aprilia motorcycle which stopped at the scene.

The rider, a 75-year-old man from Driffield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you saw the motorcycles prior to the collision, or witnessed the collision itself and have not yet spoken to police, please contact us.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision who has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.