Malton fatal: Police launch appeal after man, 75, dies in Yorkshire motorcycle crash

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 1st May 2025, 10:54 BST
Police have launched an appeal for information after a 75-year-old motorcycle rider died following a crash in Malton.

At around 3:40pm on Wednesday (Apr 30), North Yorkshire Police received reports of a crash near Malton.

The incident occurred on a minor road between Coulton and Yearsley, involving a red Triumph motorcycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prior to the crash the red Triumph was heading towards Hovingham, in company with a blue Aprilia motorcycle which stopped at the scene.

The rider, a 75-year-old man from Driffield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said his family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police rescued a dog locked in a car for 40 minutes during hot weather.Police rescued a dog locked in a car for 40 minutes during hot weather.
Police rescued a dog locked in a car for 40 minutes during hot weather.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you saw the motorcycles prior to the collision, or witnessed the collision itself and have not yet spoken to police, please contact us.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision who has a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.

“Please email [email protected] or phone 101 and ask for DC 918 Ed Drake - quote reference 12250076547.”

Related topics:MaltonPoliceYorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice