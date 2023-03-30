North Yorkshire Police have released a statement after several schools in Malton were placed into lockdown today when a man was seen with a shotgun nearby.

The force said: “Just before 12pm we received an understandably worried call from a school in the area after a member of the public contacted them regarding a man acting suspiciously close by.

"As a result, the school initiated their own lockdown procedures and contacted other schools in the area, who did the same. Armed officers and the NPAS helicopter were deployed to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following a thorough search of the area and further investigation, it appears there is no heightened threat to the public or schools in the area. A number of officers are outside of local schools to provide reassurance and engaging with worried parents and students.”

Malton town centre

Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Gibson-Hodges said: “We completely understand the worry and panic this incident has caused, nothing upsets us more than thinking children are at risk and we now know this is not the case.

“A man was seen with a weapon, possibly an encased shotgun, by a member of the public near a school in the town. Further investigation has suggested the man left the area and headed towards a rural location away from people and property.

“At no point has the man spoken to anyone or made any suggestion anyone was at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad