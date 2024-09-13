Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after August Leeds shooting

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the shooting of a man in Leeds, in August.

On August 11, West Yorkshire Police launched an investigation after a man was shot.

At 2.47pm, that day, police were contacted by the ambulance service who had been called to the incident in Stainbeck Road, in Leeds.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene, near to the junction with Stainbeck Avenue, and found the man further up Stainbeck Road with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 27-year-old local man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.

He received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.