Man, 20, is killed in collision in Bradford and two people in another car seriously injured

West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision on Low Lane, Clayton, Bradford.

"Officers were called at 8.11pm last night to reports a Honda Accord vehicle in collision with a Nissan Qashai.

"The driver of the Honda ,a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Two passengers in the Honda were taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

"Two occupants in the Nissan Qashqai suffered serious injuries.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the vehicles prior to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.