Man, 21, given suspended sentence after banned breed dog attacked woman

Victoria Finan
By Victoria Finan

Social Affairs Correspondent

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 14:08 GMT
A man has been fined and given a suspended prison sentence after his banned pitbull attacked a woman and her dog.

Connor Caves, 21, from Barnsley, left the dog, named Jax, in the care of children on April 20.

The dog escaped from the house and attacked a woman on Lang Avenue.

It caused injuries to her dog which cost more than £700 in vet bills, and the woman suffered injuries to her leg.

The pitbull caused injuries to a dog which required £700 of vet treatment

Police attended the scene after a bystander pulled Jax away from the woman and her dog, and he was found to be a banned breed.

Magistrates on Wednesday November 20 ordered Caves to pay £1000 compensation, and he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months as well as 80 hours unpaid work.

Caves has also been banned from owning a dog for the next two years, and a destruction order was passed for Jax.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “While every dog has the ability to cause harm, banned breeds are banned for this reason; their breeding, innate nature and strength means they have the capability to cause serious harm including a fatality.

“As dangerous dogs continue to place demand on our force, I am pleased that those who fail to be responsible owners and take action for their pets are now facing prosecution.

“I urge you to remember you are responsible for your dog’s actions, it is you that faces the judge.”

