A man has been fined and given a suspended prison sentence after his banned pitbull attacked a woman and her dog.

Connor Caves, 21, from Barnsley, left the dog, named Jax, in the care of children on April 20.

The dog escaped from the house and attacked a woman on Lang Avenue.

It caused injuries to her dog which cost more than £700 in vet bills, and the woman suffered injuries to her leg.

Police attended the scene after a bystander pulled Jax away from the woman and her dog, and he was found to be a banned breed.

Magistrates on Wednesday November 20 ordered Caves to pay £1000 compensation, and he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months as well as 80 hours unpaid work.

Caves has also been banned from owning a dog for the next two years, and a destruction order was passed for Jax.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “While every dog has the ability to cause harm, banned breeds are banned for this reason; their breeding, innate nature and strength means they have the capability to cause serious harm including a fatality.

“As dangerous dogs continue to place demand on our force, I am pleased that those who fail to be responsible owners and take action for their pets are now facing prosecution.