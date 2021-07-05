The 22-year-old was discovered shortly after 9am on Sunday.

Detectives from South Yorkshire Police are now working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

Officers are asking for anyone who saw anything in the area on Saturday evening or Sunday morning to get in touch.

Portland Street in Barnsley.

The man's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A force spokesman said: "No arrests have been made at this stage and we are currently the full results of a post-mortem examination."