The 22-year-old was discovered shortly after 9am on Sunday.
Detectives from South Yorkshire Police are now working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death.
Officers are asking for anyone who saw anything in the area on Saturday evening or Sunday morning to get in touch.
The man's family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A force spokesman said: "No arrests have been made at this stage and we are currently the full results of a post-mortem examination."
Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident number 332 of July 4.