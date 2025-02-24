Man, 22, left with life-threatening injuries after being punched at Yorkshire bar
A man has been arrested following the altercation, which happened at a bar in Prince Street in Bridlington at around 1.30am on Sunday (Feb 23).
Humberside Police were called to the scene after a man was found unconscious after he is believed to have been punched by another man, who was then ejected from the bar by security.
The force said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are thought to be life-threatening.
A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged on suspicion of GBH and appeared in Hull Magsitrates Court this morning (Feb 24).
Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Elliott said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation, but I can confirm that following enquiries so far, a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the assault.
“He remains in our custody whilst enquiries continue, and we look to establish the full circumstances around the incident.
“A scene guard remains in place on Prince Street to allow officers to carry out multiple lines of enquiry including reviewing CCTV and conducting enquiries around the area.
“Those within the area can expect to see an increased number of officers and I would ask anyone with concerns to please speak to them.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 52 of February 23. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.