Connor Richards, 23, from Sheffield, died of his injuries this morning (Thursday September 28) following the accident at the event on Flixborough Industrial Estate.

He was named by his family, Humberside Police said.

In a statement the force said: “He was taken to hospital following the collision and died in hospital this morning.

Connor Richards

"We continue to support his family and our sincere condolences are with them and his friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Flixborough Industrial Estate at 9.10pm on Saturday 24 September.

A number of cars had been taking part in a car meet on the estate and one car crashed into bystanders.

Initially it was believed that eleven people had been injured; four were seriously injured and one was in a critical condition.

In their latest update on Thursday Humberside Police said one of the victims was still in hospital, and remains in a stable condition, while others who were taken to hospital have now been discharged.

As part of the police investigations a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Humberside Police said they had gathered a huge amount of footage and information, however if there was any still outstanding they are asking people get in touch via their non-emergency number.