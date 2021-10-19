Man, 28, charged after woman injured in attempted sexual assault in Beverley

The incident happened on Saturday October 16

Police are appealing for dash cam footage from vehicles that were travelling along Hull Bridge Road at the Beverley side of the Swinemoor Lane roundabout between 7.50pm and 8.10pm on Saturday (October 16), as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officers attended following reports that a woman was assaulted by a man around 8pm on that evening, suffering injuries that required hospital treatment.

The man also attempted to sexually assault the woman before being disturbed by witnesses, it was reported.

Police say the victim will make a full recovery, but say the incident was "understandably incredibly distressing" and she continues to be supported by officers.

A man, 28, was charged with committing an offence with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on November 15, following his first court appearance in Hull Magistrates on Monday.

A spokesperson for the the force said: "We would like to thank the witnesses who came to the aid of the woman and who have supported our investigation so far.