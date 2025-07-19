Man, 34, arrested after police chased car driving wrong way down the M1 in Yorkshire

A Wakefield man is due to appear in court accused of driving the wrong way down the M1.

Mohammed Malik, aged 34, was arrested on Friday (Jul 18) 18 after a blue Audi A4 failed to stop for police.

This led to a pursuit from Altofts to Stanley, back to Altofts and then the M62 and M1 northbound.

Mohammed Malik, aged 34, was arrested on Friday July 18 after a blue Audi A4 failed to stop for police, leading to a pursuit from Altofts to Stanley, back to Altofts and then the M62 and M1 northbound during which the Audi was driven against the flow of traffic.

During the chase the Audi was driving against the flow of traffic.

Malik, from Altofts, was arrested after the Audi came to stop on the hard shoulder near the Sharp Lane bridge after suffering a puncture.

He has been charged with with dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving without insurance and possession of Class A drugs.

Malik is set to appear before magistrates on Monday (Jul 21).

