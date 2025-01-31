Man, 36, in critical condition after Leeds crash involving an electric bike and a double-decker bus

A 36-year-old man is in hospital with serious head injuries following a crash involving a double-decker bus and an electric bike in Leeds city centre.

At around 3.25pm on Wednesday (Jan 29), an incident occurred on Whitehall Road, in Leeds, involving a double-decker bus and an electrically assisted pedal cycle.

The rider, a 36-year-old man, sustained serious head injuries and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police are now investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing, and officers from the Roads Policing Unit are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly anyone who was a passenger of the bus which was a number 229 service travelling to Leeds city centre from Heckmondwike.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13250054736 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”

