A 42-year-old man who died after being found injured in a Doncaster alleyway, sparking a murder investigation, has been named.

Emergency services were called to the Hyde Park area of Doncaster on Thursday (Sept 19), following reports a man had been found injured in an alleyway between Apley Road and Whitburn Road.

The man was taken to hospital where he died.

Following this South Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now police have released the identity of the man as 42-year-old Sheldon Jameson.

Mr Jameson’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Police stated that the family have asked for their privacy to be respected as they mourn his passing.

A scene remains in place in the Apley Road and Whitburn Road area as officers conduct further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Woodward, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for this case, said: "Our investigation into Sheldon's death is continuing at pace and we have officers working hard to piece together the circumstances of this incident and find those responsible for his death.

"There will be additional patrols taking place in the local community in light of this tragedy - if you have any concerns or queries, please speak to our officers while they are on patrol in the area."

DCI Woodward has urged anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us if they haven't already done so.

A Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has been set up allowing people to submit information and footage directly to the investigative team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even the smallest piece of information could prove crucial to our investigation," DCI Woodward said. "If you have any intelligence or if you witnessed this incident then please contact us.