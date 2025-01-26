A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two Hull stabbings which left a man and woman with life threatening injuries.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police received two separate calls at 2am and 3am on Saturday (Jan 25), that a man and woman had been stabbed.

Emergency services attended the scenes, Buckingham Street, in Hull, where the man was found, and Rosmead Street, where the woman was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both the 35-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were taken to hospital to receive treatment for life threatening injuries.

A man has now been arrested following the two stabbings in Hull.

Following police inquiries, a man, 48, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Mark Skelton from our Major Crime Team said: “The 33-year-old woman remains in hospital with life threatening injuries, and the 35-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries which are no longer thought to be life threatening.

“I would like to offer my reassurance that we believe this to be an incident between individuals known to each other, and the local community can expect to see a continued police presence in and around the area over the course of the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scene guards remain in place on Buckingham Street, Brecon Street, and Rosmead Street. As part of our initial enquiries, there is also a scene guard in place on Barnsley Street which is where the incident is believed to have occurred.

“Whilst our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances, we would urge anyone with any information or concerns, to please speak to officers whilst they’re out and about.

“If anyone has any further information, and haven’t spoken to us already, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 25*10826.