Man, 64, taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Yorkshire

The incident, which involved a silver Peugeot Horizon, is believed to have occurred just before 2pm on Sunday in Harrop Grove, Morley - close to its junction with Britannia Road.

The pedestrian, 64, was taken to hospital where he was found to have suffered serious injuries, which were not believed to be life threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the vehicle, a silver Peugeot Horizon, was spoken to at the scene.

File image of a police vehicle

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident or what happened immediately before it contact PC Varley at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone with dash cam footage that may assist the investigation is also urged to get in touch.