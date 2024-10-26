Man, 70s, left with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after being hit by a car in Leeds, police appeal for witnesses
Just after 6:30pm on Friday (Oct 25), West Yorkshire Police responded to reports of an incident between a red Nissan Leaf and a man in his 70s, on Street Lane at the junction of Allerton Avenue in Moortown.
A red Nissan Leaf car was travelling eastwards on Street Lane when it collided with the man who was crossing the road.
The man, who is aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital with what are described as “life-threatening injuries”.
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone who may have video footage, is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240582875.”