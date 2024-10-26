West Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s was hit by a car in Leeds and left with “life-threatening” injuries.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 6:30pm on Friday (Oct 25), West Yorkshire Police responded to reports of an incident between a red Nissan Leaf and a man in his 70s, on Street Lane at the junction of Allerton Avenue in Moortown.

A red Nissan Leaf car was travelling eastwards on Street Lane when it collided with the man who was crossing the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man, who is aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital with what are described as “life-threatening injuries”.