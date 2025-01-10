Man, 77, dies after being hit by car in Doncaster crash

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 10th Jan 2025, 18:38 GMT
A 77-year-old man died after being hit by a car in a Yorkshire crash – while a woman is also fighting for her life.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Mill Street in Armsthorpe, near Doncaster, following reports a blue Vauxhall Corsa had crashed into two pedestrians.

The 77-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment but later died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

A 71-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries – and remains in a stable condition.

A man died following a crash in Armthorpe, South Yorkshire Police have said.

The driver of the Vauxhall stayed at the scene of the crash and is helping police with their enquiries.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are investigating the circumstances around the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage leading up to or covering the collision, or has any other relevant information, to come forward.­­

“If you believe you can assist officers, please get in touch quoting incident number 372 of 9 January 2025.”

Dashcam footage can be submitted here.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

