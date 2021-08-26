North Yorkshire Police said the 89-year-old driver of the Audi A3 was taken to hospital but died.

North Yorkshire Police says his red Audi A3 collided head on with a black Audi Q5 and a silver Mini on the A59 near Moor Monkton, at around 5.10pm on Wednesday.

The driver, who lived in York, was taken to hospital after the collision, but pronounced dead later that day.

The driver of the Mini suffered minor injuries and the driver of the Audi Q5 was uninjured.

The road was closed until 2.45am the following day, while police conducted an investigation and officers are still appealing for witnesses and information.

In a statement, police said: “Officers are appealing to anyone travelling along the A59 in both directions who has not already spoken to the police to get in touch if they saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or if they witnessed the incident.

“They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to, or of the collision itself, to contact them.”