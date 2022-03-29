Tony Brooks appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court today accused of murdering Kirstie Ellis.

Kirstie, who was 35-years-old, was found dead at the address in Stanhall Mews on Friday, March 25.Police have said her body had been in the property a number of weeks.

Brooks, 35, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, did not enter a plea during the brief hearing.

The case was committed to Leeds Crown Court where Brooks is listed to appear at 2pm tomorrow (March 30) before The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC.

Brooks was remanded into custody after the hearing.

A 35-year-old woman has also been arrested in relation to Kirstie's death.