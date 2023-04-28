Man admits killing his pensioner parents which shocked Totley area in Sheffield The Star

James Andrews, who is known to his family as Duncan, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday and admitted the manslaughter of Bryan Andrews, 79, and Mary Andrews, 76, after denying their murder.

Mr and Mrs Andrews were found fatally injured in their house in the Totley area of Sheffield in November last year and their deaths shocked the city.

David Brooke KC, prosecuting, told the court that, after receiving psychiatric reports, the defendant’s guilty pleas to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility were acceptable to prosecutors and there would be no trial on the murder charges.

The judge, Mrs Justice Stacey, told Mr Brooke she thought this decision was “very sensible”.

She agreed to a request from Bryan Cox KC, defending, for a further report to be prepared to help her decide whether Andrews should be detained in a secure hospital when he is sentenced in June.

The 15-minute-long hearing heard that the defendant is currently being held at Rampton high security hospital, in Nottinghamshire.

Andrews appeared in the dock on Friday flanked by staff from the hospital. Balding and sporting a grey beard, he was wearing a checked blue shirt over a maroon t-shirt.

The judge told the court she was very keen that she is provided with as much detail as possible about Mr and Mrs Andrews before their son is sentenced on June 15.

She said she wanted the court to have a full picture of the couple and their “wonderful qualities”.

Mr Andrew, who was a retired builder, and Mrs Andrews, is understood to have been a nurse, were found critically injured in their home in Terrey Road, Totley, on Sunday, November 27 2022, and were pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said they died of stab wounds.

They had lived in the detached house for many years and their deaths shocked the quiet suburb.

Neighbours at the time described them as pillars of the community who would do anything for anyone.